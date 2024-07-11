Lily Cole has never found modelling particularly “challenging”.

Lily Cole bonded with Dame Vivienne Westwood over their environmental activism

Lily Cole bonded with Dame Vivienne Westwood over their environmental activism

The 36-year-old model was scouted when she was just 14 years old and though she was one of the most high-profile fashion figures of the early 2000s, the flame-haired beauty insisted it wasn’t something she was passionate about.

She told Grazia magazine: “I never followed fashion, it just seemed to follow me.

“The act of modelling is not the most challenging work. I always have a good book with me.”

Lily made a surprise appearance at Burberry’s A/W 24 runway show in February and explained she was “charmed” by the fashion house’s offer to consider her personal ethics in her outfit.

She explained: “I did it because they offered to make me vegan leather boots so I was quite charmed by that.

“And they send me the work they do on sustainability. They still have a long way to go, but they are trying.

“It does feel like a past life.”

Lily’s environmental activism is at the heart of her work these days and she admitted her passion helped her forge a bond with the late Vivienne Westwood, who she attended the 2013 Met Gala with.

She said: “We always got on. All of our conversations were about the environment and different social issues, I don’t think we ever talked about fashion.

“She got really into Taoism at the end of her life and it would say you have a body that exists after death and you still exist in the influence you have.

“I feel like Vivienne has a vast continuation body – in the fashion world, but also in her activism and words – it’s still rippling out.”

Tagged in