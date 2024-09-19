Lily Collins tried on 81 outfits for the latest season of 'Emily in Paris'.

Lily Collins tried on a plethora of outfits for Emily in Paris

The 35-year-old star reprises her role as Emily Cooper in the latest run of the hit Netflix show and explained how the styling of her alter ego is a collaborative process with costume designer Marylin Fitoussi.

Speaking at the 'Emily in Paris: The Magic Behind the Scenes' panel at the Paley Museum in New York City, Lily said: "Every season starts with two days of eight-hour fittings. So I have 16 hours of fittings – a record-breaking 81 looks in those two days this year.

"And some are commissioned, some are vintage, some are from collections of a time-gone-by, some are unknown designers that (Fitoussi) found in her DMs, some are well-known designers. The list goes on and on."

Lily – who was joined on the panel by co-star Ashley Park and series director Andrew Fleming – emphasised how deciding on outfits is a team effort for the 'Emily in Paris' cast and crew.

The actress, who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins, said: "Some are pieces from my wardrobe. We all bring our own ideas. We bring people, we bring family heirlooms, we bring gifts we want to wear.

"And (Fitoussi) has such an identity for each of us that we have added to throughout the years. You can clearly go into a room and go, 'That's definitely for Mindy, that's definitely for Bruno, that's definitely for Samuel, that's definitely for Philippine.'

"You know who everyone is so well this time in a fourth season... We know ourselves even better. And she's so open to having that collaborative nature with us."