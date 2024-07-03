Mark Wahlberg opens first clothing store

Mark Wahlberg's Municipal clothing line has opened its first store.

The 53-year-old actor launched the sport utility gear brand with his partners in 2019 and now they have opened their first standalone store in West Hollywood.

Municipal previously had a seven-month-long pop-up which opened in November 2023 at New York City’s Hudson Yards.

Harry Arnett, one of Municipal’s cofounders and the brand’s chief executive officer, and Mark first met 15 years ago on the golf course and soon discussed creating their own brand.

Mark told WWD: "I had done collaborations and partnerships in the past with Nike and Adidas, but I always wanted to do my own brand. I was talking to multiple people about that and then I connected with Harry."

Harry added: "We not only wanted to make the best products in the world, but we also wanted to allow folks to afford it.

“It is very important for us to have a place where people can see the brand in its entirety. It’s about the experience to touch and feel and live within the context of the brand.”

There are also plans to open a 6,000-square-foot concept store in Carlsbad, California, in August.

It will feature a coffee shop, a barber shop and a community lounge for locals.

More stores are planned in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Boston and New York.

A message on Municipal's website describes its origin story, stating: "Co-founded by Mark Wahlberg, MUNICIPAL was created in 2019 to inspire people to bet on themselves and make big things happen. We’re driven by our core values — character, hustle, positivity, self-belief, creativity — and believe no dream is out of reach if you’re willing to put in the work."