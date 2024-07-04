Mark Wahlberg and Harry Arnett want to give back to the community through their athleisure brand Municipal.

Mark Wahlberg reveals big plans for Municipal after opening first store in LA

The 'Boogie Nights' actor and his pal co-founded the "aspirational" sports brand four years ago, and they have just opened their first brick-and-mortar store in LA.

Mark, 53, told Fox News Digital: "Everything that we do is aspirational. It doesn’t matter where you come from, where you start, there isn’t anything you can’t accomplish if you’re willing to do the work. It’s how I live my life every day. Everyone who’s a part of Municipal …for us, it’s all about the dream, the plan and the hustle, making things happen."

His business partner added: "I mean, this has been 15 years in the making. The very first time that Mark and I ever met, we started talking about the need to do a brand that was going to totally change the game with fashion, cool-factor style, but also the stuff you just wear everywhere."

He said of their "surreal" store opening on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, California: "But in a weird way, Mark’s constantly multitasking, in the gym, outside of the gym, everywhere you go, stuff that goes seamlessly and performs better than anything else, and that was kind of our dream for Municipal. And here we are 15 years later, standing in the Municipal store, it’s pretty surreal."

As well as wanting to lead the market, they want to open golf courses and offer benefits to local residents.

Mark added: "To create the most amazing athleisure brand on the planet for the everyman. … We want to create something that is very, very special. If you’re going to spend a little extra money, you’re going to spend it on quality. And everything that we do is quality, first, second and third."

He teased: "When we build our first Municipal golf course, you know who’s going to get a free membership or access to the club and to the fitness component of it? All the people that work for the city and the state and work for municipalities, people who serve their community, it’s always about giving back. Those are the real heroes."