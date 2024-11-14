Lacey Chabert has a "very simple" beauty routine.

Lacey Chabert has a 'very simple' beauty routine

The 42-year-old actress - who is married to David Nehdar and has Julia, eight, with him - makes sure to wash her face every night and is trying to teach her daughter to be "careful" what she puts on her skin.

She told NewBeauty: "I really love this brand, Aloisia. They have an incredible eye cream, this revitalized eye cream that I love and a hyaluronic acid serum that I love called the Renew Concentrated Serum. I am big into washing my face every night. I use a Dr. Lancer cleanser.

"I’ve been using that forever and it’s great for my skin. I’m always trying to teach my daughter to wash her face and to be careful what she puts on her skin. "What else? It’s all very simple.

"I love a good sheet mask here and there for some pampering, eye patches when my eyes are really puffy, or a roller. The ice roller is something I’ve gotten into recently. I feel like that helps with puffiness when I’m tired."

The 'Hot Frosty' star - who is best known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 comedy 'Mean Girls' alongside Lindsay Lohan - just wants to feel "comfortable" with her skincare, although she does try to do something different every now and then even though she has the basics of her routine pretty much set in stone.

She said: "I try to just feel comfortable. It’s fun to go outside the box and try something here and there, but I know certain things—hair and makeup—make me feel more like me. So we stick to those things. Then, depending on the outfit and creating a whole look, I try to let the artists explore and express themselves as well."