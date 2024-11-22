Nathalie Emmanuel is the new Giorgio Armani global make-up ambassador.

Nathalie Emmanuel is the new face of Giorgio Armani make-up

The 'Game of Thrones' actress is a fan of natural-looking cosmetics so is thrilled to be fronting the brand's Luminous Silk foundation campaign, which is due to debut in January.

She told WWD: "What attracted me to this specific product and this specific project is I love to enhance skin and fresh-faced looks.

"[The foundation] just sits so effortlessly and light on the skin.”

The 35-year-old star was chosen by the brand for her elegance, charisma and natural beauty.

Armani beauty added in a statement: “In each uniquely different role that she has embodied, her magnetic presence has captivated audiences worldwide.

“Nathalie Emmanuel reflects the essence of a modern femininity encapsulating Giorgio Armani‘s make-up philosophy of revealing each person’s unique and inner beauty.”

Nathalie explained she looks for a "very naturalistic" base so she can "have fun" with the rest of her beauty look.

She said: “Then you can have fun with bright colors or eye shadow and lipstick if you want. But my go-to starter place is very naturalistic. Armani has always had that aesthetic. It’s very subtle, but clean beauty.”

The 'Invitation' actress uses make-up to help her get into character for her work.

She said: “There might be a choice to not wear make-up, and that in itself says something about the character or the situation they’re in.

"It is another way to enhance the character that you’re playing. That also applies in life, as well.

“If you’re, for example, showing up to a situation or a space you are slightly nervous about, sometimes the way that you dress, do your hair and your makeup can help you feel more empowered — ready for it. The inside will catch up to the outside."

Nathalie is keen to set a good example for people to embrace their natural look.

She said: “Historically for myself, especially as a person of colour and a mixed-race person, my relationship with make-up and hair hasn’t always been that smooth...

“In an age of social media, it’s so easy to compare yourself to everybody. There’s high and unobtainable standards. It’s really important to remember that your unique beauty is something to be celebrated and nurtured. You don’t have to look like somebody else.

“I would always want people to feel empowered to embrace their own beauty. For a lot of people, it has been a long journey. I haven’t necessarily always appreciated my own unique looks.

"So to be a part of something like this … that enhances my natural beauty or natural qualities is a positive thing. The truth of it is that through makeup we get to express ourselves however we so choose.”