Pamela Anderson believes reinvention is the "key to eternal youth".

Pamela Anderson has reinvented herself numerous times

The 57-year-old actress recently attended Chanel's spring 2025 couture fashion show in Paris, and Pamela admitted to being wowed by the vibrant spring palette.

The Hollywood star - who is best known for playing CJ Parker in 'Baywatch' in the 90s - told WWD: "I love that they were playing with colour, it was like from morning to night.

"There were pastels and jewel tones. I’m more drawn to colour, I need to bring colour to my life."

Pamela is happy that she's "still challenging" herself at the age of 57.

The actress explained: "Reinvention is the key to eternal youth. It’s never too late to start again or pick up where you left off or start at all.

"I’m happy that I’m still challenging myself. It’s been a great year and I’m enjoying the moment."

Meanwhile, Pamela recently described imperfections as "sexy".

The actress has embraced a makeup-free look in recent times, and Pamela has been surprised by the reaction to her fresh-faced appearance.

She told PORTER: "I didn’t think anybody would notice. I was just doing it for me.

"I was like, ‘I’m not going to play this game’. I thought, really, it’s not that important - people are going to see me for five minutes; how bad can it be?!"

Pamela is determined to embrace her perceived imperfections, and she hopes that her approach will inspire younger women, too.

She said: "In a way, I am doing it for the girls.

"With this social-media world, it’s easy to fall down that rabbit hole of comparing yourself to others. Imperfections are human, they’re sexy. The differences are what make us interesting."