Pharrell Williams is reuniting with Nigo for his latest Louis Vuitton collection.

The 51-year-old musician - who is the fahion house's creative director of menswear - is due to unveil his fall collection in Paris on Tuesday (21.01.25) evening and after days of dropping hints, the brand have confirmed he has reunited with his longterm collaborator.

A post on the Louis Vuitton Instagram account saw Pharrell and Nigo lying on the floor, surrounded by circles made of bags, sneakers and sports jackets, to the sound of 'Timeless' by The Weeknd and Playboi Carti.

The video was captioned: "Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 Show. Men’s Creative Director @pharrell will reveal his new collection with @nigo at the Cour Carrée du Louvre in Paris. Watch the show live on Tuesday, January 21st at 8pm CET on Instagram or at louisvuitton.com

The pair - who co-founded streetwear labels Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream - are also due to co-host a dinner on Wednesday (22.01.25) to celebrate the latest sale organised by Pharrell's auction platform Joopiter.

Nigo and Pharrell previously joined forces for a capsule collection with Louis Vuitton under late menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh in 2022.

The Japanese designer and producer has been creative director at Kenzo since 2021 and was also creative director for Uniqlo's UT range, as well as helming the Human Made brand, which counts Pharrell as an advisor and investor.

Pharrell previously hailed Nigo as one of the "most amazing gifts" in his life and claimed he had been "changed" for the better by his pal.

He told The New York Times Style magazine : “Japan is my favourite place. On my 50th orbit, I had a birthday party organised by Nigo (the Tokyo-based artistic director of Kenzo and hip-hop producer.)

“One of the most amazing gifts is his presence in my life. Twenty years ago, I needed to go to Japan to record something, so Nigo arranged for me to come to his studio, which is basically a compound on five floors of a building.

“One floor is a showroom, one is a photo studio, another is a recording studio, and I was like, ‘Wow, this guy lives what’s in his head.’

“That changed me. I was so used to bragging because that was the world I came from. And then I met Nigo, who barely said anything. He didn’t have to. Humility is in the Tokyo air like the humidity in Virginia.”