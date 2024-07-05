Ryan Reynolds worked out at 4.30am while shooting 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

Ryan Reynolds had to work out early

The 47-year-old actor also produced the upcoming blockbuster so had to take the time to fit in his sessions with long-time trainer Don Saladino when he could, and even if the star wasn't feeling well, he couldn't take a break.

Don told Australia's Men's Health magazine: "“That’s what really becomes challenging working with these actors: it’s not like everyone thinks, [that] it’s all cushy.

“If he wakes up with a terrible sore throat, he’s puking, or whatever – it’s not like, ‘Oh, I can’t come in today.’ What are you kidding me? There’s a hundred people down on set right now.”

But Don admitted he is thankful Ryan has learned the importance of rest days when it comes to his exercise regime.

He said: "This is a guy that ‘going easy’ doesn’t exist in his vocabulary.

"So when someone like that is thinking about taking a day off and recovering, I’m patting myself on my back, because we’ve taught him to understand that [recovery is] really important.”

The strength coach has worked with the actor for 15 years, and his approach with Ryan ahead of his third outing as Deadpool was different to when they began their sessions because of the star's advancing age.

He explained: “Every movie, we implemented new things, and we had a little bit of a different mindset.

“What really became interesting with this project is that that word ‘resiliency’ was something I feel like he embraced a lot more. He’s now 47 and he’s definitely thinking a little bit differently than he was when I met him, when he was 32 or 33.”