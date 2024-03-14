A new study has revealed the feel-good effects of sharing a chuckle with friends and family are similar to the positive feelings created after showing acts of kindness, such as donating to charity.

The poll of 2,000 members of the British Public, revealed that 54% of the public said they felt noticeably happier after having had a good giggle.

More than half of those polled feel happier after performing a charitable act (55%). Enjoying a giggle (48%) with loved ones makes them feel more positive and helps to promote a sense of well-being, more than activities such as exercising (40%) reading a book (31%) or eating out (28%).

The study was commissioned by Babybel who have been raising giggles and donations for Comic Relief for 25-years. By putting the fun into fundraising, the brand has raised over £1.75million for Comic Relief through various campaigns and on pack promotions, including this year’s Share a Giggle initiative.

46% of people believe that doing good and feeling good are linked.

Of those surveyed, 53% also said they felt as though having a laugh with friends helped them to feel less stressed, and 49% believe that sharing a laugh with someone helps strengthen the relationship.

When asked where most in need of a giggle, the public listed in the office (22%), in a work meeting (15%), or on their commute (12%) as the top three places needing a pick me up.

Lover of a giggle, and King of the Jungle Sam Thompson, took to Waterloo station, London, to help spread some joy amongst downcast commuters, encouraging them to share a giggle in preparation for this year’s Red Nose Day, which returns on Friday 15 March.

No stranger to sharing and caring, Sam was awarded a Guiness World Record in January 2024 for most hugs by an individual in 60 seconds, with a whopping 88 hugs!

Talking of the partnership and the power of sharing a giggle, Sam said; ‘Laughter was one of the things that was key to getting me through life in the jungle! I’ve always enjoyed a good giggle with mates and it’s so cool to see the benefits this can have, as well as through acts of kindness such as donating to a great cause like Comic Relief. The British Public have been amazing fun and I’m so pleased Babybel asked me to share a giggle with them and spread the goodness!’

The public were also asked which celebrity they thought had the most entertaining and infectious giggle.

Top 10 Celebrity Gigglers

Alison Hammond Bradley Walsh Jimmy Carr Ricky Gervais Graham Norton Adele Alesha Dixon Sam Thompson Scarlett Moffat Mollie King

A spokesperson for Babybel commented on the findings saying; ‘It’s fascinating to see these results and how sharing a giggle can have such a powerful effect on how we feel. What’s so great to see, is that acts of kindness can have a ripple-effect, just like an infectious giggle, encouraging people to join in! This is why we’ve put giggles on our Comic Relief packs of Babybel, to encourage the nation to share a giggle and raise donations for the charity, with each pack purchased 5p will be donated directly to Comic Relief.’

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said: “This Red Nose Day, we’re encouraging people across the country to Do Something Funny for Money, and it’s clear to see from Babybel’s research that having a giggle can be more beneficial than we may realise. Having a laugh, combined with acts of kindness, can make a real difference. Money raised by Red Nose Day could help tackle poverty, mental health problems, homelessness and food poverty, while supporting families affected by conflict and climate change. Huge thank you to Babybel and everyone who supports us this year, it’s never felt more important to come together to support people in the UK and around the world who are struggling.”

The campaign is also helping to spread the goodness by encouraging consumers to visit the ‘Giggle Gallery’ on Babybel’s website www.babybel.co.uk/comic-relief where they can find a host of light-hearted giggle-inducing content. Customers who purchase the limited-edition packs can simply scan a QR code to be directly taken to the Giggle Gallery to join in the fun this Red Nose Day, Friday 15 March!

Sam Thompson has teamed up with Babybel to celebrate it’s 25-year partnership with Comic Relief by sharing giggles and donations for this years Red Nose Day.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day is back on Friday 15 March 2024!

It’s that time of year when incredible cake-bakers, joke-makers, telly-watchers, t shirt-wearers, Red Nose-buyers and laugh-til-you-cryers, do something to fight poverty through humour and fun, for communities here in the UK and around the world.

We know that when people come together, great things can happen. So, this March, Comic Relief is uniting the nation to Do Something Funny for Money. The money raised could help put food on plates and roofs over heads, keep little ones safe and help support families affected by conflict and climate change. Having a laugh can make a serious difference.

There are lots of ways to take part in Red Nose Day. To find out more, visit www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday or follow @comicrelief on X social media.

Red Nose Day is an initiative of Comic Relief.

About Comic Relief

Comic Relief is a UK charity that uses the power of entertainment and popular culture to work towards a vision of a just world free from poverty. We raise money to support organisations that are closest to the communities who can make change happen. We support work that will tackle the impact of poverty, injustice, conflict, and climate change in the UK and around the world.

Since launching in 1985, we have raised over £1.5 billion thanks to the huge generosity and kindness of the public and our partners. For more information on our work, visit www.comicrelief.com or follow @comicrelief on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok for the latest content and news.

Comic Relief is the operating name of Charity Projects, registered charity in England & Wales (326568) and Scotland (SC039730).

