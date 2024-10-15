With temperatures and leaves falling fast, the countdown to October half term is underway. It need not be a week of grey cabin-fever: Toyota has compiled a list of lesser-known locations across the UK for adventurous days out, easily accessible by car. These venues offer activities indoors and out, to suit all ages and needs.

Northwest England

BeWILDerwood, Cheshire (M6 – 18 miles from Junction 16)

This adventure forest is great for families with children aged 0-12 years, with activities such as ziplines, tree mazes, and climbing – many of which have been adapted for babies and toddlers too. During October and on selected November dates, BeWILDerwood is hosting The Glowing Lantern Parade: an enchantingwoodland display for darker evenings. Its attractions are accessible to all, with ‘rugged’ wheelchairs available.

Ticket price varies based on height – no more than £22.50 per person, and those under 92cm tall go free. BeWILDerwood’s free parking includes disabled spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

Waterworld, Stoke-on-Trent (M6 – eight miles from J16)

The adventures at Waterworld range from Toddler Slides and the Interactive Jungle House, to extreme Thunderbolt and Cyclone rides.

There are disabled parking spaces, ramps, and changing cubicles – and all areas are wheelchair accessible. Entry tickets cost £24 for adults, £20 per child under 1.1m, and £7 for babies under two. There is a private, pay cark park nearby.

Northeast England

Danby Lodge, York (A1 – forty miles from J49)

Located in York, Danby Lodge offers free entry to beautiful gardens and a shop offering books for all ages – to provide adventures for the mind. For the more athletic, there’s an outdoor play area and a woodland mud kitchen.

On Wednesday 30th October, Danby Lodge is hosting Park in the Dark, at which you can explore the grounds by twilight. Other special activities, such as storytelling and performing, are also scheduled during the half-term week.

Paid parking is close to the entrance and wheelchair accessible routes can be obtained from the information desk. An off-road ‘tramper’ wheelchair, electric scooter and manual wheelchair are available – contact the venue for availability times and dates.

Midlands:

Wroxham Barns, Norwich (A140 – 10 miles from A47 junction)

Wroxham Barns is a fun-filled adventure: you can pet and feed the animals, play in the indoor play area, go on the rides, or enjoy a round of mini golf. Almost the whole site is wheelchair accessible and wheelchair loans are available.

Entry is £9 and those under two go free. There is plenty of free parking available on site, including disabled parking.

Southeast England

Nower Wood, Leatherhead (M25 – four miles from J9)

A great location for all nature lovers, especially bird-watchers, this woodland is suitable for all the family and provides wheelchair-accessible paths and disabled parking.

During October half term, the wood is hosting family events including Autumn Photography (27 October), Wild Explorers Holiday Club for children five to 11 (29-31October) and the Wild Rangers Conversation Club (31 October) for 11-17-year-olds, encouraging them to understand human impact on the natural environment.

Parking costs £10 for members and £11 for non-members, advance bookings only.

Aldenham Country Park (M25 – nine miles from J19)

Aldenham Country Park is an idyllic location

Aldenham Country Park is an idyllic location, 12 miles north of London. There is an extensive range of activities available, such as feeding and petting animals, nature trails, and an adventure playground where you can swing, climb, and zip-line around.

From 12 October to 3 November, Spook-Fest offers Pumpkin Bingo, Giant Puzzles, Spider Maze, and Spooky-Oke. Pumpkin Picking and Carving, and Horrid Hay Tractor Rides, are scheduled for specific dates.

For SEND visitors, sessions are half price, and the SEND pavilion is open on weekends and during the school holidays; the adventure playground is reserved 9-11am for SEND-exclusive play.

Tickets cost £16.45 and include farm activities and access to the adventure playground. Activities can also be purchased individually. Parking onsite costs £4.50 a day.

Southwest England

Watermouth Castle, Ilfracombe (M5 – 17 miles from J27)

Built on the Devon coast in 1825, the gardens and villages of Watermouth Castle are today open to visitors. The Steam Carousel and Spinning Cooking Pots are rides aimed at young children.

New for this year, the Halloween Scare offers attractions such as the Cursed Forest, the Carnival of Clowns, and the Mad Maze. These are suitable for anyone older than 12, while those below 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Day tickets are £18, and parking is free; wheelchair users go free, with an accessible route around the castle.

Avon Valley, Bath (M32 – 10 miles from J13)

Avon Valley is an adventure and wildlife park, with a wealth of activities – such as the sand and water play areas, dinosaur valley with animatronic dinosaurs, miniature railway, and 8m climbing tower.

The Pumpkin Patch is open to visit throughout October, where you can pick your own pumpkins. The FEAR Scream Park (select days from 11 October) features rides and interactive experiences. Fearless is a family-friendly Halloween experience, for the fainter-hearted.

There is disabled parking; indoor areas are level and ramped; there is a visual guide to visiting Avon Valley for those with autism and sensory needs. Tickets for over twos are £14.95 on the day and £11.95 in advance. Parking is free.

Scotland

Glasgow Science Centre (M8 – two miles off J20)

Broaden the horizons of your adventure with the centre’s interactive exhibitions exploring space, the solar system, and quantum physics. There are also optical illusions to amaze all ages.

Glasgow Science Centre is accessible for all, with autism-friendly hours on Sundays, and an app called WelcoMe which helps users inform the team of any accessibility needs. The ticket desk loans wheelchairs which can be used in the accessible lifts and parking.

Tickets are £14.75 for adults and £11.50 for children over three. On-site parking is £3 per day.

Northern Ireland

High Rise, Lisburn (M1 – three miles from J6)

High Rise is an indoor centre offering activities for all ages – from climbing walls to soft play areas, and even an interactive sensory room for babies. Sessions last 90 minutes for climbing and soft play, and 45 minutes in sensory rooms.

There are sensory assistants and ear defenders available to borrow. Each week, there is an autism-friendly Clip n’ Climb and soft play session, which have received the Autism Impact Award from Autism NI.

Prices vary from £5 to £15.50.

Wales

Zip World, North Wales (A5 – two miles from the exit onto A470)

A treetop adventure for all the family, with activities such as the Fforest Coaster, Zip Safari, and Skyride.

From 11 October to 3 November, Zip World is hosting its annual Ffear Fforest Scare-Fest for visitors over nine, from 7:30-10:30pm. Its classic adventures are transformed into spooky experiences, such as the Cursed Coaster, The Nets, Nightfall (a 100ft tower), and Screamride.

There is parking on site; prices range from £13 to £40 per person.

Greenwood, North Wales (A55 – six miles from J11)

Be it rollercoasters and water slides, moonkart riding, or animal petting, Greenwood is adventurous for all the family.

During half term, it is hosting its SpOokWoOd festival, where children can enter a costume competition, watch shows, and participate in pumpkin carving and Trick or Treating. This festival is aimed at children aged three to 10.

Off-peak tickets (valid in October and November) are £7.50 for visitors under 1m and £22 for anyone taller. Parking is free.

