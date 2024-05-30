Bill Skarsgard "conjured pure evil" for his part in 'Nosferatu'.

The 33-year-old actor is playing the vampire antagonist Count Orlok in Robert Eggers' horror remake and explained how the depths he plumbed for the role "took its toll" on him.

Speaking to Esquire, Bill said: "It was like conjuring pure evil. It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me."

The 'It' actor revealed that he hopes that audiences feel a combination of attraction and repulsion towards Count Orlok, although he is not sure viewers will recognise him in his costume and makeup.

Bill said of the character: "He's gross.

"But it is very sexualised. It's playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully you'll get a little bit attracted to it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time."

Eggers explained that he was amazed by the Swedish actor's dedication to the villainous character.

'The Lighthouse' director said: "I remember early on, (Skarsgard) trying to talk to me about what it meant to be a dead sorcerer – and I'm into some pretty occult s***, but he was on a different level.

"I was like, 'This sounds accurate, but I don't know how to converse about this with any fluidity.'"

Meanwhile, Skarsgard explained how he achieved a career ambition by getting to work with Eggers.

He said: "You get a crush on someone – you can't stop thinking about that person. I've only had it a few times, but that was so true with Robert.

"It was like, 'Whatever this guy does, I just want to be a part of anything that this guy is making.'"