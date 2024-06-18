Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film will be hitting cinemas in June 2025.

The upcoming Apple Original flick - which is being directed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, 50, and produced by 39-year-old Lewis Hamilton as well as Jerry Bruckeheimer, 80 - stars Brad, 60, as Formula 1 veteran Sonny Hayes who returns to the grid, and is officially going to international cinemas on 25 June next year, followed by its U.S. release two days later.

In a statement, Apple Original Films and Formula 1 said: “The movie is a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the Formula 1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters.

“The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1.”

The movie - which also stars Damson Idris as Sonny’s rookie teammate Joshua Pearce - is set to undergo further shooting later this year, and will continue filming up until the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Last July, Pitt decided to put a picture - which is reportedly called ‘Apex’ - on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in order to show solidarity with Hollywood actors.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: ”Brad agreed that they would finish shoots booked in but has postponed planned production over the next two months.

“The cast and crew of ‘Apex’ have been filming in Budapest but Brad has called for the future dates to be put back, in solidarity with everyone striking.

“Everyone has been informed that there will be a two-month hiatus now.

“Conversations about when to start up again are ongoing but it’s likely it will be in November when they will be going to Las Vegas to shoot some scenes.

“Postponing the production was a massive call, especially financially, but Brad has listened to the concerns of the people he works with and wants to show his support.”