Bryce Dallas Howard has urged the stars of the new 'Jurassic World' movie to remember that the franchise is aimed at younger viewers.

A new movie in the dinosaur series is set for release in 2025 and Bryce – who will not be returning as Claire Dearing – has urged newcomers such as Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey to think of the children when making the flick.

Speaking to Collider, the 'Argylle' star said: "I would say the one thing which I know that they know is that this is just incredibly meaningful for kids.

"Dinosaurs are a big deal and they're special interests for a lot of young people and that stays with some of us as we get older. I have wallpaper in my bedroom of dinosaurs. I'm 43.

"And so, I think that, if they don't already know it, they'll immediately see it and sense it and it's such an honour to get to be a part of the dinosaur franchise."

Bryce expects the upcoming movie to be a success with the talented cast and crew that are involved.

She said: "David Koepp wrote it, he wrote 'Jurassic Park'. Scarlett Johansson is in it. Gareth Edwards is directing it. He directed 'Rogue One', 'Godzilla'.

"This is gonna be a great movie. And so I would have no advice for anyone who's part of that team because they're gonna nail it."

Bryce has moved into directing by helming episodes of the 'Star Wars' spin-off 'The Mandalorian' and addressed the possibility of getting behind the camera on a 'Jurassic World' flick.

She said: "Oh, of course, of course. But, that might not be right. You know what I mean? It's just really might not be right. 'Jurassic', the idea of 'Jurassic' is so huge, and I played a very specific character, and now I can take off that hat and put on the director's hat.

"But I think it's important for there to be new storytellers in this legacy of this incredible science fiction conceit that Michael Crichton came up with."