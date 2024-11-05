Daniel Craig wants Netflix to keep 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' in cinemas for longer than a week.

Daniel Craig wants Netflix to keep Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery in cinemas for longer

The streaming giant agreed to give the movies a limited theatrical run before releasing them on the service after acquiring the rights to the murder-mystery franchise and now the 56-year-old actor has admitted he hopes the company will let the third movie 'Wake Up Dead Man' remain on the big screen for longer to ensure fans of all ages get a chance to see it.

When Variety asked Craig if he wanted Netflix to give the flick a longer theatrical run, he said: "You know I do.

"Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience."

The former James Bond star is set to return as detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming picture, where he will be joined by the likes of Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Thomas Haden Church, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott and Josh Brolin in another whodunnit case.

While the other actors have remained tight-lipped as to who they will be playing, Brolin revealed he would be portraying a priest in the flick, which is set to be released next year.

He told TotalFilm: "I’m playing a priest. My wife reminded me … She said, 'Do you remember a year ago you said that you wanted to play a priest? It's like you manifest this s***.'"

Reflecting on the picture, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star heaped praise on his "new favourite director" Rian Johnson and labelled the film as "one of the greatest experiences [he's] ever had".

He gushed: "Rian is probably my new favourite director. It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had. Incredible cast."