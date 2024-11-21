Daniel Craig “would have been terrified” to make something like ‘Queer’ during his tenure as James Bond.

The 56-year-old actor played 007 five times from 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’ until ‘No Time To Die’ in 2021, and he has admitted he would never have tacked a project like gay romance movie during his time as the famed M.I.6 agent because he though he needed to “stay in [his] lane”.

In an interview with The New York Times, the ‘Skyfall’ star said: “I wouldn’t have done [‘Queer’ 10 years ago]. I was so wrapped up in ‘Bond’ and what that was, I would have been terrified of doing something like this.

“Especially early on with ‘Bond’, I was like, ‘This is enough. Stay in my lane.’”

‘Queer’ - which was directed by ‘Challengers’ filmmaker Luca Guadagnino and is an adaptation of author William S. Burroughs’ 1985 book of the same name - follows outcast American expat Lee (Craig) in 1950’s Mexico City who falls in love with the much younger U.S. Navy serviceman Eugene (Starkey).

In order to prepare himself for the film, the ‘Knives Out’ actor worked with an acting coach to refine his American accent.

He shared: “I’ve been working on the voice and doing all these things, but still, you’re just f****** scared.

“I was shaking, literally shaking. Luca came up to me and it was like he snapped his fingers. He said, ‘Just loosen it.’”

As well as his vocals, Craig had to prepare for sex scenes with his co-star Starkey, though the 31-year-old actor hailed the ‘James Bond’ star as “shameless in what he’s presenting” on screen.

Starkey explained: “He finds little intricacies of humanity that we all experience but are maybe too embarrassed to show, and he will wear it on his sleeve.”

With some contents of the movie likely to be controversial amongst some, Craig insisted he didn’t care if there was any pushback to ’Queer’.

He said: “It shouldn’t lead the way. Will the audience respond? You do have to take care of your audience in film, I think, but you can’t really be winking at them while you’re making it.”

‘Queer’ will get a limited release in the U.S. on 27 November 2024 before it arrives to cinemas worldwide on 13 December.