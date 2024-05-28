Glen Powell is "optimistic" about his 'Captain Planet' film coming to the big screen.

Glen Powell is still hoping to play Captain Planet

The 35-year-old actor has been attached to star as the superhero in a movie produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way company since 2016 and continues to hold out hope that the project will eventually be made.

Asked if the 'Captain Planet' movie will ever come to fruition, Glen told Collider: "God, I freaking hope so.

"Trust me, we have been working hard on that one for a long time. I'm optimistic about his future, but you never know the timeline."

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor stressed last year that he was determined to portray the environmentalist superhero despite the lack of progress on the movie's development.

Powell said: "Captain Planet is definitely something I'm incredibly passionate about. Leonardo DiCaprio and I have been putting that together for several years. With the recent changes over at Warner Bros., we're just trying to figure out how the pieces will fall.

"It's an environmental superhero, so it's not necessarily part of DC – it exists outside of that world. At the same time, I think the world has never needed an environmental superhero more!

"So I think it tonally fits in with everything that James Gunn and Peter Safran are doing at DC and Leo and I are very optimistic that we can make something happen. I'd love to play Captain Planet – that'd be sick."

'Captain Planet' might be the only superhero project Glen works on as he recently explained that he has little interest in "Oscar bait" and "Marvel fare" which led him to turn down a part in the new 'Jurassic World' picture.

He said: "'Jurassic' is one of my favourite movies. It's one of the things I've wanted to do my whole life. I'm not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn't help it.

"This movie's going to fricking kill. It's not about that. It's about choosing where you're going to make an audience happy and where you're going to make yourself happy."