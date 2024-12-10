Jeremy Allen White has reportedly been cast as Jabba The Hutt's son in 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'.

Jeremy Allen White 'joining Star Wars as son of Jabba The Hutt'

The 33-year-old actor - best known for his roles in 'The Bear', 'Homecoming' and 'The Iron Claw' - is said to have landed a role in the upcoming 'Star Wars' movie, which is a spinoff of 'The Mandalorian' series.

According to Variety, White will provide the voice for Rotta the Hutt, the son of the space saga's iconic crime lord villain.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie follows The Mandalorian's story, which was set in the years after 1983 movie 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi'.

In that film, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) strangles Jabba to death, with Disney+ spinoff series 'The Book of Boba Fett' recently depicting the subsequent power struggle among crime bosses on Tatooine.

This has included two of Jabba The Hutt's cousins trying to take over his territory, but Boba (Temuera Morrison) was able to seize control.

Before 'Star Wars', White is keeping busy filming Bruce Springsteen biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'.

Giancarlo Esposito - who played the villainous Moff Gideon in 'The Mandalorian' - recently suggested that writers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau may take inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by developing future sequels to 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'.

During an appearance at Dragon Con in October, the actor said: "As in the MCU, Disney will figure out how to join all of these characters into one really great movie or TV show. That’s my sense of where it will go.

"Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have a new vision, continuing on with a ‘Mandalorian’ movie. My sense is that it’s all going to converge at one point or another and we’re going to have another set of… [a] trilogy, or more, of films."

Meanwhile, Disney have removed a planned 'Star Wars' movie from their 2026 release schedule.

The studio had been due to release a new film from the sci-fi franchise, for which details hadn't been disclosed, on 18 December 2026, but it has now been taken off and instead the recently-announced 'Ice Age 6' will be taking its place, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed last month.

However, filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is working on another movie in the franchise focused on Daisy Ridley's character Rey Skywalker.

Ridley has told City AM: "Of course I’m really excited to film and I’m really excited to share developments with the world. It’s all good, it really is!"

And the studio has announced that Simon Kinberg had been brought in to write and produce a new 'Star Wars' trilogy, which will be produced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the films will involve new characters and not be a continuation of the main nine-movie series.