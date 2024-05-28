Jeremy Renner has opened the door for a return to 'Mission: Impossible'.

Jeremy Renner would love to return to Mission: Impossible

The 53-year-old actor has not appeared in the last two films in the adrenaline fueled blockbuster franchise, with his most recent appearance as William Brandt coming in 2015's 'Rogue Nation', but he would be willing to reprise the role in the future.

He told Collider: "Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen. I'd always jump into a 'Mission: Impossible' anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great."

Renner loved working on the movies, but he decided to leave the film franchise nine years ago to make sure he was around for his daughter, who he has with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

He explained: "Yeah. I had to leave that. I was supposed to do more with them. I love those guys. I love Tom [Cruise] so much.

"We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn't gonna work out then."

In January 2023, the actor suffered serious injuries after being run over by his own snowplow at his Nevada home.

However, he recently spoke of his determination to honour those who supported him during the horrific ordeal by returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

Asked about reprising the role, he told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready.

"All those guys come to my bedside and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

He spent more than two weeks in hospital after breaking more than 30 bones in the accident and is going to prioritise "health and wellness" for the rest of his life.

The 'Mayor of Kingstown' star said: "(I'm doing) probably 90 per cent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running (more)... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.

"It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness."