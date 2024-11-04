Jude Law wrote a line that made it into the final cut of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.

The 51-year-old actor played the younger version of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' and came up with something that he thought was very appropriate for the character.

In a video with Variety, Jude revealed the line was: “The fact that everything didn’t go precisely to plan, was precisely the plan.

Speaking about the line, Jude added: “Ah! I’ve got a good story about this line. That’s Dumbledore. I wrote this line! I just thought that it was very Dumbledore."

The 'Fire Brand' actor - who has Rafferty, 28, Iris, 24, and Rudy, 22, with ex-wife Sadie Frost, daughter Sophia, 15, with former partner Samantha Burke; and nine-year-old Ada from his previously relationship with Catherine Harding - then explained that he had always felt a connection to Dumbledore after reading the 'Harry Potter' novels with his children.

He added: “He was absolutely the sort of heartbeat of those books. Or, rather, the spirit. Harry was the heartbeat.

“There was something in the heart of Dumbledore — there was something in the spirit of the man that I really liked. And, in fact, playing him put me in a very good place.”

Jude also went on to share some of the context that J.K. Rowling - who is the author of the series - provided him with about the character and how it shaped his performance when filming.

He added: “Jo Rowling always said to me that he saw himself as a monster because of the way he had behaved in the past and he was always trying to forgive himself, but I just always felt like he was a good, kind man.

“And it’s nice playing good, kind men.”