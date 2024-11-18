Kevin Smith has confirmed he's working on a sequel to 'Dogma'.

The 54-year-old filmmaker wrote and directed the 1999 fantasy comedy film starring Ben Affleck, 52, as Bartleby and Matt Damon, 54, as Loki and he is hoping the pair will appear in the new movie.

Speaking at the Dogma Confessional to mark the flick's 25th anniversary on Sunday (17.11.24) at Vulture Festival, he said: “Some people will be like, ‘Don’t f****** touch it. You’ll ruin it.'

“And I’m here to tell you: I will. I’m f****** tickled. I found a way in.”

The 'Mallrats' director quipped that he could bribe the pair into filming a cameo because he revived their 1997 film 'Good Will Hunting', but admitted the sequel relies on Ben and Damon reprising their roles as the fallen angels.

Kevin said: “I have been able to hold that over both their heads for 25 f****** years, which is why they keep showing up in all the movies.

“Expect a cameo from them — more than a f****** cameo. The only way we get a Dogma sequel made is if they’re there. So count on those guys being there.”

'Dogma' was the fourth film in Kevin's 'View Askewniverse' series along with: 1994's 'Clerks', 1995's 'Mallrats', 1997's 'Chasing Amy', 2001's 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back', 2006's 'Clerks II', 2019's 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' and 2022's 'Clerks III'.

The cast also included Linda Fiorentino, Salma Hayek, Alan Rickman, Chris Rock, Jason Lee and Alanis Morissette, while Jason Mewes and Kevin reprised their roles as Jay and Silent Bob.

Ben and Damon wrote and starred in 'Good Will Hunting' - which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay - but it was "dead in the water" until Kevin came and "saved" the day.

They also owe Kevin after they failed to thank him in their Oscar acceptance speech.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt recalled: “Kevin also saved Good Will Hunting.

“This is not a small side note. He is the reason Good Will Hunting got made. We were dead in the water, all the offers had expired."

Ben added: “I promised him I would thank him if we ever got an Oscar and promptly forgot.

“And then I told him, ‘If I ever win again I swear to God I’m going to thank you.’ Forgot again.”