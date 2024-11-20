Samara Weaving and Jason Segel have signed on to star in 'The Trip’ remake.

Samara Weaving will star in The Trip remake

The 32-year-old actress and the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star, 44, will appear in the upcoming remake of the 2021 Norwegian comedy-thriller ‘I Onde Dager’, which follows a dysfunctional couple who travel to a remote cabin in a supposed effort to reconnect, though both have secret intentions to kill the other.

However, their murderous plans get cast aside when another couple arrives, who have a much stronger lust for blood, and chaos ensues thereafter.

The cast also includes Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, Paul Guilfoyle, and Keith Jardine, while ‘MacGruber’ filmmaker Jorma Taccone is set to helm the movie.

The original picture’s director Tommy Wirkola will serve as executive producer alongside Taccone, with Karen Gillan due to co-produce.

In a statement, Wirkola said: “I can’t wait to see Jorma bring his totally singular sensibility to the material.

“That, combined with this killer cast, makes me beyond excited that this film will truly stand out in the cinematic landscape.”

‘The Trip’ - which has now entered production - will have its script adapted by Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney from the original 2021 movie, and is being financed by 87North and XYZ Films.

Taccone teased: “I’m a huge fan of Tommy’s work and I love the original film. I have a totally singular sensibility, and I can’t wait to see what I bring to the material.”

‘The Trip’ will be Samara Weaving’s latest venture into the horror/thriller genre, with the actress previously appearing in spooky flicks like ‘Ready or Not’, ‘Azrael’ and last year’s ‘Scream VI’, where she starred opposite Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox.

At the time, Weaving she felt like “the new girl on the first day of school” when she joined the ’Scream’ series for its sixth instalment, though insisted her castmates had been “so welcoming”.

She told Australia’s Marie Claire magazine: “The cast is such a sweet group of people and they've worked together before so there was this feeling of being the new girl on the first day of school.

“We all went out to dinner and they were so welcoming and just a great group to work and be on set with.”

The actress - who played Laura Crane in the film - added the original ‘Scream’ movie from 1996 was one of her biggest inspirations for signing on to her first horror flick ‘Ready or Not’ in 2019, and said she was particularly fond of Drew Barrymore’s ill-fated Casey Becker.

She explained: “The original is so good. I love the two killers, but I especially love Drew Barrymore in the opening scene … It’s definitely one of my favourite movies now.”