Scott Derrickson plans to make more romantic movies after directing 'The Gorge'.

The 58-year-old filmmaker has helmed the unlikely love story between two elite snipers played by Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy and hopes to get behind the camera on more tales of the heart after previously working on horror and superhero flicks.

Scott told Empire magazine: "I think the most powerful emotions are the feeling of falling in love and the feeling of real fear.

"My gravitation towards horror comes from having experienced a lot of fear in my childhood, that I'm always dealing with as an adult. And at this stage of my life, feelings of love have (also) become of great interest to me."

Derrickson has always enjoyed romantic pictures and 'The Gorge' resonated with him as he had just remarried when he signed up to direct the movie.

The 'Doctor Strange' director said: "When it comes to romantic movies, I'm a sucker for old American classics. I love 'The Philadelphia Story', I love 'Casablanca'.

"I can't make a movie if I don't have a personal connection to the material at that given time of my life.

"I (had) just gotten remarried and had gone through the experience of falling in love. It was the right time to tell us a story like this."

Derrickson believes that Anya and Miles are the perfect actors to play the roles of Levi and Drasa.

He said: "Snipers are young; it's a young person's game.

"Miles – I buy him as a soldier. He has a lot of military friends and family members."

The director continued: "How they look out for each other, how they cover each other, how they move together as a unit – that's their training, but it's also their commitment to the other person.

"I really love the way that they are always watching out for (each other's) safety."

Derrickson explained that he incorporated a dance scene between the pair which serves as a "culmination" of the romance between the characters.

He said of the actors: "They're both good dancers.

"I felt like there needed to be a culmination of the romance when they physically come together, and I didn't want that just to be a sex scene."

Anya previously suggested that her close bond with Miles enhanced the pair's performance in the flick.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Anya said: "Miles and I have known each other for a really long time, loved each other for a really long time, and I'm a really big fan of his acting."

The 28-year-old star continued: "I think having the relationship was just invaluable because you have a shorthand and you can sort of understand the way the other person moves, and that helps in every way with the weapons, even.

"By the time the two of us were fighting together, there's just such an awareness of each other that was really fun and really useful, honestly."