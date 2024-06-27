‘Street Fighter’ is slated for a 2026 release.

The latest movie version of the hit fighting game from Sony is set to be out on 20 March in two years, according to Variety.

It added the movie is being co-developed and produced with Japanese game distributor Capcom.

Producers Legendary scored the film and television rights to the highly popular gaming series in 2023.

Since the franchise launched in 1987, ‘Street Fighter’ has shifted more than 49 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

It has also spawned other games, spin-offs and crossovers featuring characters including Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile and M Bison.

Capcom is behind other popular games including ‘Resident Evil’ and ‘Monster Hunter’, and news of the upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ adaptation comes amid a trend of using games as inspiration for hit live action series including Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’.

But 2026 won’t be the first time ‘Street Fighter’ has hit cinemas – Universal mounted a much-mocked adaptation of the game under the same name in 1994.

It starred Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen and Raul Julia, and was lambasted by critics and fans.

Then in 2009, 20th Century Fox released ‘Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li’ with Kristin Kreuk – which was also mauled by critics and derided by gaming fans,

Along with the series ‘Fallout’, other recent hit game-to-movie adaptations have included ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and its 2022 sequel, along with Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’, as well as ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ and the ‘Super Mario Bros Movie’.

Legendary – which has a distribution deal with Sony – has been behind a string of adaptations of comics and novels including ‘Dune’, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’ and ‘Enola Holmes’.