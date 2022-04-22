Picture Credits (l-r): Pixar, Happy Maddison Productions, New Line Cinema

While there are many movies about couples and falling in love, there are a handful that stand out. From animation to comedy, love is most certainly in the air. Take a look at seven of the best couples from some of the greatest romantic films.

Carl and Ellie – Up

Ellie and Carl / Picture Credit: Pixar

Up is one of the most beautiful Pixar features. It has so much heart, love and joy, but really details how grief can affect someone, especially after a lifetime of love.

Carl (Edward Asner) and his late wife Ellie (Elie Docter) are one of cinema’s most beloved couples. This stunning animation has a somewhat rough opening, as many fans would agree, with the first 10 minutes or so showing Carl and Ellie’s journey growing up together, getting married, and struggling with having a child.

As well as this, Carl must go through his elder days alone, as Ellie has passed away. This short sequence of the movie shows the ups and downs of love, and the sadness that can come with losing a loved one, especially when you’ve spent a great portion of your life with them.

Henry and Lucy – 50 First Dates

Lucy and Henry / Picture Credit: Happy Maddison Productions

50 First Dates is a hilarious feature starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, whose characters fall in love over and over again.

Henry Roth (Sandler) is something of a ladies’ man, but it’s not until he meets Lucy (Barrymore) that he realises what true love is. He and Lucy get along great, until the next day and she has no idea who he is.

Lucy suffers with short-term memory loss, and every single day is the same for her. However, Henry falls head over heels for her, and is determined to get her to fall in love with him every single day.

This is a beautiful film about determination and genuine love. Henry could not love Lucy more, and despite her condition, it seems that Henry’s persistence sticks with her...

Jamie and Dylan – Friends with Benefits

Jamie and Dylan / Picture Credit: Screen Gems

While many films focus on a more romantic kind of love, Dylan (Justine Timberlake) and Jamie (Mila Kunis) are breath of fresh air.

The pair meet when Jamie, a head-hunter, shows Dylan all her favourite parts of New York in order to get him to take a job there, which he does. After a short while, the two become good friends, and the idea of friends with benefits is raised.

Perhaps predictably, the duo realise that they want to be more than friends who have sex; they have feelings for one another, and both need to work through their own problems in order to see themselves as good enough.

Friends with Benefits shows that love doesn’t always have to be romantic, nor does it have to come out of the blue. It can spark from friendships, and can be the best thing to ever happen to anyone.

Allie and Noah – The Notebook

Allie and Noah / Picture Credit: New Line Cinema

The Notebook is perhaps one of the most beloved and well-known romance movies of all time. It shows that, while life may throw unexpected circumstances at you from time to time, love can still prevail.

The film tells the tale of Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling), a couple who are separated by both war and disapproving parents; however, when Noah returns from war, it seems Allie is betrothed to another.

Their love affair is anything but over, as their love can seemingly be broken by nothing. The Notebook shows that love can genuinely last a lifetime, and not even the worst situation can keep you from the one you love.

Hardship visits us all, but the simple act of love can make anything just that little bit better.

Simon and Bram – Love, Simon

Simon and Bram / Picture Credit: 20th Century Studios

While there are quite a few shows that include LGBTQ+ storylines and characters, such as Sex Education and Heartstopper, not as many films follow suit.

However, Love, Simon is a feature which solely focuses on the experiences of Simon (Nick Robinson), a gay teenager who hides his true sexuality for fear of judgement or hostility.

The film doesn’t really see Simon and his eventual partner together until it reaches its conclusion, but nevertheless, the journey Simon goes on in order to bravely reveal his sexuality and fall in love with another guy is both charming and uplifting.

The feature shows that the journeys we go on, sexual or otherwise, are as valid as anything else, and are needed for us to find out who we truly are.

Jamie and Aurelia – Love, Actually

Aurelia and Jamie / Picture Credit: Universal Pictures

Love, Actually is an exceptional festive feature. It has a stellar cast, and highlights almost every type of relationship one can have; from cheating spouses and widowers to unrequited love.

One of the most beautiful and touching relationships within the movie is seen in Jamie (Colin Firth) and Aurelia (Lúcia Moniz). Jamie, after finding out his partner is sleeping with his brother of all people, retreats to a small cottage abroad for some peace.

A woman by the name of Aurelia is there as a maid, and soon there is some form of unspoken bond between the two. Their relationship is unlikely, due to neither one speaking the other’s language, but they seem to understand each other, and even answer the other’s questions without really understanding what is being said.

This showcases that, as does the entire film, love really can spark from anywhere. You may fall in love with a friend, find love after a spouse’s passing, or even branch out and try a one-night-stand.

Gomez and Morticia – The Addams Family Values

Morticia and Gomez / Picture Credit: Paramount Pictures

A classic couple, Gomez (Raul Julie) and his wife Morticia (Anjelica Huston) are the pinnacle of a perfect movie couple, despite their rather obvious oddities.

The Addams Family, as we all know, are a strange set of people – there's no denying that. But one thing that stands out about them, is the love that Gomez and his partner in crime, Morticia, share with one another.

They always seem to have one another’s back, and always understand the other without a single word spoken. While being somewhat unorthodox parents, they are meant for each other, and that’s a fact.