South Korean girl group aespa have announced their debut concert film, 'aespa: WORLD TOUR', is coming to cinemas.

Aespa: WORLD TOUR is heading to cinemas on April 24 and 27

Fans of the K-pop four-piece - comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning - will give fans a "behind-the-scenes" look at their first-ever world tour.

aespa said: “Since this is our first world tour, it will always hold a special place in our hearts as it gave us the opportunity to see MYs from all over the world. ‘Til we meet again… we hope you enjoy our first concert movie and keep an eye out for the exclusive content behind-the-scenes.”

CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, Marc Allenby, said: “We are pleased to announce the theatrical release of 'aespa: WORLD TOUR in cinemas,' a special cinematic presentation capturing the acclaimed global tour, aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 SYNK : HYPER LINE. Dedicated MY, as well as those curious to discover the global phenomenon, will appreciate the opportunity to witness the full artistry and energy of aespa’s captivating live show on the big screen.”

CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, Jongryul Kim, said: “We are pleased to release a live concert of global artist aespa’s first world tour as a movie in special formats. Our special formats, ScreenX and 4DX, will recreate the thrilling performance of aespa and fans in the theatre with immersion.”

It will be screened worldwide across two nights on April 24 and 27.

Viewers will "witness the unparalleled energy of aespa’s live performance, captured from their electrifying show at London's O2 Arena, their first-ever UK show."

The show was part of their 2023 'Synk: Hyper Line' global jaunt and there will be performances of their hits including 'Next Level', 'Savage', 'Girls', 'Spicy' and 'Black Mamba', and more.

Tickets go on sale from March 27 at 3pm GMT, visit aespaworldtourincinemas.com.