Anne-Marie thinks she "weed herself on stage" during her pregnancy.

Anne-Marie was determined to keep performing live until she gave birth

The 33-year-old singer - who welcomed baby daughter Seven into the world four months ago - spent eight months still touring while she was pregnant, and she admitted there were times it became a struggle.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "It was the most beautiful thing but it was definitely hard.

"I think I weed myself on stage a couple of times."

Despite the challenges, the 'Rockabye' hitmaker was determined to stay on the road and keep performing as close as possible to her birth.

Anne-Marie - who married rapper Slowthai in July 222 - was touring just two weeks before Seven was born, and even performed live days before the big day.

She said: "Yeah, I don't know how I did it. I weirdly had it in my head that I wanted to go against everything that everyone says about pregnant women.

"Most people stay at home because their ankles and back hurt and I just went, 'F*** that - I am not doing that.'

"I made it my mission to be able to do everything I normally do while pregnant and I managed to do that up until two weeks before when I was like, 'Get the f****** thing out of me.' "

Now, the 'Don't Play' star is getting used to her new life as a mother while still keeping active with her music, including recently making her live return at Parklife festival in Manchester over the weekend.

She added: "It is definitely a roller-coaster of emotions. I am quite emotional anyway as a person but this has made me extra, extra emotional."

And while she confessed one key aspect of motherhood is the "hardest thing" she's ever had to do, it's all worth it for her daughter.

She said: "It is hard. I am breast-feeding and it's the hardest thing I have ever done. But she is the most beautiful little thing. I never thought I would be a mum."