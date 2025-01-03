Motorhead's Mikkey Dee feels lucky to be alive after contracting sepsis.

Mikkey Dee had sepsis

The 61-year-old drummer spent three weeks in hospital over the festive season while battling a "very serious" blood infection but after undergoing "several" operations, he is now on the mend.

He wrote on Instagram on Thursday (02.01.25): "First I like to thank everyone for these heartwarming Christmas and New Years greetings, that I have not been able to respond to. I always try to do that every year.

"This holiday season, I have been hospitalized with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis). I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this b****** bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown.

"So thanks a million to all the Doctors and Nurses that have been giving me the most excellent care. After several operations, I am now back home and the numbers are all going in the right direction. Still lots of recovery and rehab in front of me."

Mikkey's health woes began when he sprained his ankle the weekend before Christmas.

He told Sweden's Aftonbladet newspaper: “The ankle swelled up like hell, then it took on a weird shape and appearance and looked like an overcooked ham.

“I became very ill so I had to go by ambulance to Sahlgrenska and there they found that I had sky-high values, so I became priority one there.

“It was surgery right away, the first of three. They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I’d be playing drums with Lemmy in heaven. I can say that.”

Despite his health scare, Mikkey is hoping to be back on stool to perform with The Scorpions next month.

He added on his Instagram post: "Now I’m working a 100% to be back on the drum stool for the Residency that starts off in Las Vegas on February 27. We have a tremendous 2025 to look forward to, celebrating 60 years of Scorpions and many exciting giggs around the world.

"So, the Stinger is out and I can’t wait to see you all out there on the road and rock the hell out of you! I wish everybody a fantastic 2025 with good health and lots of Rock n’ Roll!"