Bebe Rexha has threatened to expose the music industry scandals that she has been "silenced" from speaking out on.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker is close to combusting after being forced to keep her lips sealed about the way she has been treated.

She raged on X: "I have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly. (sic)”

The 34-year-old singer later added: "'It’s sadness. I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me."

Her posts come after she recently took aim at her 'Me, Myself and I' collaborator G-Eazy.

Laying into the 35-year-old rapper - whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum - she called him a "stuck up ungrateful loser" and refused to collaborate with him ever again.

She wrote: "You have my number. Why don't you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser.

"You're lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the s**** things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit [2015's 'Me, Myself and I']. Btw the answer is no. (sic)"

Bebe was forced to take the posts she made about G-Eazy down, including one which read: "Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy's career."

Switching from her Instagram Story to X, she explained: "Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram Story."