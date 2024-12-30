Becky Hill joked she wants fans to name a baby after her after she spotted them having sex during one of her shows.

The ‘Wish You Well’ hitmaker was performing at the Ibiza Rocks festival when she became aware of a commotion in the swimming pool – and it didn’t take her long to realise what was going on.

Asked the craziest thing she’s ever seen at her gigs, she told the ‘Smallzy’s Surgery’ podcast: “There's two. There's one really disgusting one and one really wholesome one.

“I'll start with the disgusting, and I'll end with something that brings the tone up a little bit.

“I was playing Ibiza Rocks and all of a sudden, I could see out of the corner of my eye in the pool people started splashing quite a lot. And it was because there were two people having intercourse in the pool while I was serenading them.

“If there is a child, I hope they call it Becky.”

For the more “wholesome” moment, the 30-year-old singer recalled how she saw a student crowdsurfing in a wheelchair.

She said: “I did a uni gig. We're going back like 10 years ago now. And there was a guy, there was a student in a wheelchair, and he was quite far back and about four or five students picked up the wheelchair to put him on their shoulders.

“It was all consensual. It was like a shoulder lift, and it was really beautiful. This guy was having a great time of his life.”

Becky previously called for more women to perform in Ibiza as she feels the dance capital of the world still doesn’t promote diverse line-ups.

She told Music Week magazine: "You land [at the airport] and all you see are men's faces on billboards.

"That's when I realise how far we've got to go with music.

"We don't have a situation in the superclubs like Hi or Amnesia where a woman is doing a headline residency."

The 30-year-old singer may have been running her own parties in Ibiza over the last few years, but she pointed out there is more to be done.

She added: "I won't stop until I'm stood shoulder to shoulder with Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Tiesto in Ushuaia in Ibiza.

"This is a goal I've had for a couple of years now."