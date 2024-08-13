Beyonce had one of her team deliver her Post Malone collaboration to his personal compound in Utah to avoid leaks.

Post Malone spilled on the secrecy involved in collaborating with Beyonce and Taylor Swift

The 'Pour Me a Drink' hitmaker has recalled "how terrifying" it all was having to tread carefully to avoid 'LEVII’S JEANS' from Beyonce's country album 'Cowboy Carter' getting out.

In an Interview with The New York Times, the 29-year-old star admitted he cannot "even imagine" what it's like to be at the 42-year-old 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker or his 'Fortnight' duet partner Taylor Swift's "level" of fame.

The humble star said: “I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck."

The 'Circles' hitmaker - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - revealed the extreme lengths they went to to keep 34-year-old Taylor's scenes in the video for 'Fortnight' under wraps.

He shared how she had “an umbrella and drapes over the golf cart so drones and a helicopter couldn’t get footage."

Post added: “That’s so much pressure."

The singer has traversed many genres, from hip-hop, pop, and rock, to R'nB, and trap, and before his foray into country music with his imminent album, 'F-1 Trillion', he contemplated quitting music.

He said of his last two albums, 2022's 'Twelve Carat Toothache' and 2023's 'Austin': “There was a second there where I was like, ‘Oh well, maybe I have made enough money, and it’s time to go and just ranch.'"