Bill Wyman was "surprised" the Rolling Stones kept going following the death of drummer Charlie Watts.

The musicians were left devastated when longtime bandmember Charlie passed away aged 80 in 2021 but they went on to release a new album 'Hackney Diamonds' and head out on tour with Steve Jordan on drums - and now the band's former bassist Bill has admitted he thought it would have been a good time for them to part ways.

He told Classic Rock magazine: "When Charlie left, I thought they would close. I really did. They could replace the bass, but I didn’t think they could replace Charlie, and his charisma, and what a great guy he was.

"But they went on, which surprised me. I wouldn’t say it disappointed me, but it surprised me. I think it would’ve been a good time for them to [end]. But I don’t think they’ve got anything else to do – otherwise they’d do it, wouldn’t they?"

Bill - who left the group in the 1990s - went on to explain he thinks the other bandmembers - Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - decided to keep the band going because they don't have any big solo projects to fill their time.

He added: "I’ve got six different things I’m doing all the time, and I’m so happy doing them, but I don’t think they … Well, Ronnie's s got art as a second thing.

"And Mick's tried to do movies and things but hasn’t really succeeded; and he’s done solo stuff which really didn’t work as well as it should’ve done either.

"And so they just … It’s just the Stones all the time."

Jagger, 81. previously admitted he found it strange to perform without Charlie because he had been working with him since he was a teenager.

He told the Mirror newspaper: "Of course, it’s hard. I mean, it’s all my life ever since I was 19 or whatever, it’s always been Charlie.

"Of course, it’s emotional, but you have to get past that in life. I love Charlie and all the things, but I still want to carry on making music."

Guitarist Richards, 80, added: "It was because of Charlie’s demise that we felt that if the Stones were going to continue, then we better make a mark of what the Stones are now."