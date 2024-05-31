Blur will receive the prestigious O2 Silver Clef Award next month.

Blur's Alex James is thrilled they will receive the Silver Clef Award

The 'Narcissist' hitmakers are among those set to be honoured by music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins at their annual O2 Silver Clef awards in London on 5 July, with AC/DC, Chaka Khan, Loyle Carner, Mark Knopfler, Young Fathers and Jacob Collier also newly-announced as receiving a prize at the ceremony.

Blur follow in the footsteps of the likes of the late David Bowie and George Michael, Sir Paul McCartney, Kylie Minogue, The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Britpop rivals Oasis in taking the event's biggest honour.

Bassist Alex James said: "Making music with my brothers in Blur has been one of the great gifts of my life. We are absolutely chuffed to receive the O2 Silver Clef Award and help raise awareness for Nordoff and Robbins, a brilliant organisation.”

Meanwhile, AC/DC will win the Legend Award in honour of their five decades of music.

Brian Johnson said: "We're over the moon to receive the Amazon Music Legend Award. As a band, we've been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff and Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute. Thank you for this honour.”

Chaka Khan will be given the Global Impact Award in recognition of her international influence.

She said: "Music has always been my solace, my strength, my voice, a gift. I'm grateful for this beautiful honour to be part of the Nordoff and Robbins creative community, where the power of music is used to transform, inspire, and bring love to the world. Music really does heal.”

Loyle will take home Best Male award, while Mark will be given the Music Icon prize. Young Fathers will be named Best Live Act, and Innovation in Music will go to Jacob Collier.

It was previously announced Jessie Ware will be given Best Female, The 1975 will be named Best Group, Cat Burns will receive the Best New Music award, the Contemporary Music prize will go to Ezra Collective, and Texas will be receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award.

