Bring Me The Horizon’s new album will explore frontman Oli Sykes' “path of healing”.

Oli Sykes has revealed Bring Me The Horizon’s new album will explore his 'path of healing'

The metalcore band - completed by Lee Malia, 40, Mat Nicholls and Matt Kean, both 38 - surprise released their second LP in their ‘Post Human’ series in May, ‘Nex Gen’, which was delayed and came out following the departure of keyboardist, backing vocalist and producer, Jordan Fish, 37, in December.

Whilst it's early days, Oli says the third entry will follow on from 'Nex Gen', which revolved around his return to rehabilitation after he fell back on drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the departure of Jordan.

The 37-year-old rocker told NME: “I’ve realised that what I’ve been doing for years is building this world in my head and not telling anyone about it. That narrative is going to feed into the next one and I don’t want to give it all away because the way the record ends for me personally is realising that I’ve got to leave.”

When asked to clarify what he meant by “leave”, the singer explained: “I’ve got to end a lot of relationships, I’ve got to leave my own country, I’ve got to get away and I’ve got to kind of kill apart of myself.

“I realise that I can’t heal in the place that made me sick.

“That’s why that last song on the record [‘Dig It’] feels a bit like a suicide note or a good letter, because it’s a bittersweet ending of realising that I’m fully on this path of healing now, but it’s going to mean I’ve got to kill part of myself.”

While Oli admitted it was “a bit too soon” to share exact details of the record, the ‘Kool Aid’ star explained he had the arc of the record planned out.

He said: “It kind of leaves it on a cliffhanger, in a way.

“This record has turned into such a bigger beast than I ever thought it would do, so it’s a bit too soon to tell you exactly where it’s going to go.

“I’ve got an idea of not only what the next record sounds like but where it is – and it’s not in a good place. But it’s all to play for.

“It’s going to be four records, and this will be that third act – usually where things go south. We’ll see – anything could change.”