Bruno Mars has dropped his latest single 'Fat Juicy and Wet' - which he worked on with Sexyy Red - and has also released a star-studded music video.

Bruno Mars has released his new single with Sexyy Red

The ‘Treasure’ hitmaker, 39, has collaborated with the 26-year-old rapper for the new track which dropped on Friday (24.01.25) and has also released a music video to go with it that features his recent collaborators Lady Gaga and Rosé.

Alongside a clip of the music video for the single which Bruno referred to as a "strip club anthem", he wrote on Instagram: "Fat Juicy and Wet… Out Now! Shout out to global chart toppers @ladygaga and @roses_are_rosie for the insane cameo!"

Earlier this week, Bruno hinted that he would be working with the 'U My Everything' hitmaker on his next single.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Finesse’ singer posted a picture of himself with Sexyy Red with the caption: "Found her!"

The post also seemingly included a snippet of the track, with Sexyy Red calling: "Yeah, it’s Sexyy. Hey Bruno!"

Lady Gaga’s cameo in the music video follows her duet with Bruno, 'Die With a Smile', which was a huge hit when it was released last August.

At the time, Bruno said it was "an honour" to have had the opportunity to work with the ‘Poker Face’ chart-topper.

The 'Grenade' singer said in a statement: "Getting to work with Gaga has been an honour. She's an icon and she makes the song magical. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."

Gaga revealed that it was the ‘24K Magic’ singer who had approached her about making a track together.

She said: "Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating. I was finishing my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on.

"It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song."