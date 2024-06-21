Charli XCX has released a remix of 'Brat' song 'Girl, so confusing' featuring Lorde.

Charli XCX dispels Lorde feud by recruiting her for Girl, so confusing remix

The New Zealand pop star was speculated to have been the subject of the track by the '360' hitmaker, as Charli has spoken out on the comparisons between the pair and recently admitted she felt jealous of her peer's success with her 2013 hit 'Royals'.

She sings over a pulsating beat: "People say we’re alike/ They say we’ve got the same hair."

Another line goes: "Yeah, I don't know if you like me/Sometimes I think you might hate me/Sometimes I think I might hate you/Maybe you just wanna be me."

Charli, 31, confessed she compared her music and fashion style to that of the 27-year-old Kiwi - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor - and was envious that she was having huge success whilst she felt "insecure" about her own music.

The 'Vroom Vroom' singer released her debut album, 'True Romance', the same year, which failed to make the Top 40 in the UK - but did have a number one hit with 'I Love It' with Icona Pop.

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone UK, Charli said: “When ‘Royals’ came out, I was super jealous of the success that that song got, and that Ella got. You piece all this stuff together in your brain, like: ‘She was into my music. She had big hair; I had big hair. She wore black lipstick; I once wore black lipstick.’ You create these parallels and think, ‘Well, that could have been me.’ But it couldn’t have because we’re completely different people. I wasn’t making music that sounded anything like ‘Royals’. I think you just read what you want into it because you’re feeling insecure about your own work.”