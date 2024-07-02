Charli XCX has teased that her 'Brat' era is only just getting started.

Charli XCX is not ready to put 'Brat' on the backburner just yet

The '360' singer had a neon green wall in Brooklyn, which promoted her latest album, and was recently changed to read "ok, bye".

The message sparked speculation that Charli is moving on from 'Brat', but she has confirmed that is far from the case.

She responded on X: "brat summer is only just beginning [smiley face]. (sic)"

There is also hearsay that she could be set to drop a 'Brat' remix album.

The chart-topper used the wall to announce the deluxe addition of the LP, which boasted three additional tracks.

Charli XCX recently admitted she knows she isn't "everybody's cup of tea".

Amid her massive career "moment", with 'Brat' having narrowly missed out on number one due to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' dominating the top spot, the 31-year-old hyperpop star thanked her loyal fans who have stuck with her since the start of her career and "understand" her.

Before performing 'Sympathy is a Knife' at her Los Angeles concert last month, she said: "It's just really cool, like, I just feel like artistry shines through, you know what I'm saying?

"I already know I'm not everybody's cup of tea, don't get me wrong, but um, I am just really appreciative for the people who've been there from the jump, and understood my vision. I don't know. The whole thing that's going on at the moment, people keep texting me, 'You're having a moment. A moment.'

"It's very cool, but I just want to say thank you to all of you guys, who have been here. I just really appreciate that because I would be nothing without you. So seriously, thank you so much."