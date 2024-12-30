Charli XCX manifested 'Brat' going "global".

Charli XCX has shared her manifesto for 'Brat' and how she planned to make it a 'global' success

The ‘Apple’ hitmaker has shared her manifesto for the album of the year on her private Instagram account and how she planned to dominate the charts and pop culture.

First, she shared about the sickly green cover with just the title on it: “The artwork for Brat will be obnoxious, arrogant and bold. Some people will hate it.

“It will be heavily text-based, either font on a plain background or some kind of painted on a wall or disregarded object.”

Another screenshot declared: “There is no explanation for what I do.

“The answer is always ‘No comment’. We must cultivate desire, chaos, and destruction.

“The whole album campaign is high art. But it is also crucial to understand the benefit of low art and celebrity. The coupling of the two is vital.”

The 32-year-old superstar – whose album is nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, at the 2025 ceremony - also shared how important it was to tease the record by playing unfinished demos at raves.

Charli insisted: “You need to understand my vision. This is global. I will provide momentum and tell the story in a laser focused way.

“We must execute everything with power and confidence.

“The Angels [her fans] are ready and waiting. This is the moment.”

Charli recently revealed that she was focused on the marketing behind her hit record before its music.

The ‘360’ singer went viral over the summer when she used the title of the album to heap praise on US presidential candidate Kamala Harris before she was beaten to the White House by Donald Trump – saying the term meant someone who loves to have a good time and is “blunt” and vulnerable.

And in an interview for Variety’s Hitmakers issue about the sales strategy behind ‘Brat’, she shared: “Usually when I’ve made a record, there is this transitional phase (after it’s recorded), where I’m thinking about how to present the music.

“But with this one, I actually did that first – I was thinking about marketing before I was making the music.

“I had the title first, which was such a brief and a super-useful writing tool.

“It put boundaries on the songwriting, because immediately if I was writing a song with (her long-time collaborators) AG Cook or Cirkut, it would just immediately be like, ‘That’s not brat,’ and we would move on and do something that was brat.”

She clarified about the meaning of ‘brat’: “The whole idea of being a brat is interesting to me, because why are people brats?

“Why do people act out and be difficult and misbehave? I think it’s because sometimes you’re overcompensating for insecurity or feeling uncomfortable, and I think that’s where the two fit together.”