Chris Stapleton was the big winner at the CMA Awards 2024.

Chris Stapleton was the big winner at the CMA Awards 2024

The 46-year-old singer won Single of the Year and Song of the Year for 'White Horse' and was also named Male Vocalist of the Year on Wednesday (20.11.24), beating off competition from Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Morgan Wallen.

Chris forgot to thank his wife Morgane, 41, in his first speech but made sure to rectify that by the time his second victory came around.

He said: "I really am taken aback. Thank you so much for this. I owe my wife an apology. That last award also belonged to her. It just happened so fast... all my music, I really owe a lot to her, so I thank her for her support."

Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson took home Female Vocalist of the Year after beating Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, and Kacey Musgraves to the prize whilst Old Dominion took home Vocal Group of the Year.

'Last Night' crooern Morgan Wallen was named Entertainer of the Year but was not present at the ceremony to receive his award, so presenter Jeff Bridges accepted it on his behalf.

Full list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

’White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

'Leather' – Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

’White Horse’ Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks + Dunn

Musical Event of the Year

’you look like you love me’ – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Musician of the Year

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Music Video of the Year

’Wildflowers and Wild Horses’ – Lainey Wilson, Director: Patrick Tracy

New Artist of the Year

Megan Moroney