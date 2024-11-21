Chris Stapleton was the big winner at the CMA Awards 2024.
The 46-year-old singer won Single of the Year and Song of the Year for 'White Horse' and was also named Male Vocalist of the Year on Wednesday (20.11.24), beating off competition from Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Morgan Wallen.
Chris forgot to thank his wife Morgane, 41, in his first speech but made sure to rectify that by the time his second victory came around.
He said: "I really am taken aback. Thank you so much for this. I owe my wife an apology. That last award also belonged to her. It just happened so fast... all my music, I really owe a lot to her, so I thank her for her support."
Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson took home Female Vocalist of the Year after beating Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, and Kacey Musgraves to the prize whilst Old Dominion took home Vocal Group of the Year.
'Last Night' crooern Morgan Wallen was named Entertainer of the Year but was not present at the ceremony to receive his award, so presenter Jeff Bridges accepted it on his behalf.
Full list of winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
’White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
'Leather' – Cody Johnson
Song of the Year
’White Horse’ Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks + Dunn
Musical Event of the Year
’you look like you love me’ – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)
Musician of the Year
Charlie Worsham – Guitar
Music Video of the Year
’Wildflowers and Wild Horses’ – Lainey Wilson, Director: Patrick Tracy
New Artist of the Year
Megan Moroney
