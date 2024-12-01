Clean Bandit are set to perform at Glastonbury next year.

Grace Chatto says Clean Bandit are set to play at Glastonbury next year

The 'Rather Be' group - comprising of cellist Grace Chatto and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson - are "likely" to return to Worthy Farm in 2025 for the first time in eight years to make a fourth appearance at the famous festival.

Grace is quoted by The Sun on Sunday newspaper as saying: "We are hoping to be on that line-up, it's looking likely.

"We're ready to go back, as we last played seven years ago in 2017.

"It's time - we love the vibe there and it's so fun getting to meet so many of our fans."

Grace also suggested that the electronic trio will be teaming up with a huge artist from the US next year, although the collaboration hasn't been confirmed yet.

The 38-year-old musician said: "It's an amazing singer from across the Pond - but it's too soon to say just in case we don't pull it off."

Clean Bandit have topped the UK singles chart four times but revealed earlier this year that they were "told to stop making pop music" by their former record label and encouraged to pursue a "dance music" sound instead.

Jack told the BBC: "We were told to stop making pop music.

"We were sent dance music playlists on Spotify and told ‘Your music has to sit on here - only Harry Styles can make pop music.'"

The style shift proved detrimental to their chart success but Grace revealed that the 'Rockabye' group went along with it because they wanted to release new material for their fans.

She explained: "We allowed it to happen because we were like, 'We'd rather release something than nothing'.

"But the music didn’t feel like our music. Our fans were feeling it. We were feeling it.

"In the end, we were like, what's the point in doing anything?’"