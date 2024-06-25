S Club and Steps could join forces.

Jon Lee would love to see an S Club and Steps supergroup

Jon Lee, 42 - who is now joined by Rachel Stevens, 46, Tina Barrett, 47, Bradley McIntosh, 42, and Jo O'Meara, 45, in the 'Reach For The Stars' group following the death of Paul Cattermole and the subsequent departure of Hannah Spearritt, 43 - would love to see him and his bandmates form a supergroup with the 'Deeper Shade of Blue' band, who formed in 1998 and 1997, respectively.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “S Club and Steps were around at the same time and our anniversary is only a few months apart.

“I’d love to get us all together and do a Steps Club reunion.”

Steps comprises Claire Richards, 46, Lee Latchford-Evans, 49, Lisa Scott-Lee, 48, Faye Tozer, 48, and Ian ‘H’ Watkins, also 48.

The group just played the Isle of Wight Festival, and they are loving pop not being a dirty word anymore.

Tina said of the raucous '90s festivals: “Back then, festivals were all about rock bands like The Rolling Stones and Oasis.

“Now people are loving pop again. It’s not as embarrassing as it was back then, basically.”

S Club reunited last year, including a show at London's The O2 arena in front of 20,000 people, which came just months after Paul was tragically found dead aged 46.

Meanwhile, Rachel recently hinted she is set for a solo comeback.

Following a triumphant festival appearance at London's Mighty Hoopla, she is contemplating resuming her solo career.

She said on 'The One Show': "I just did a festival, Hoopla, a couple of weeks ago.

"It was the first time I've been back on stage doing my own stuff.

"It just felt amazing, and I had such a brilliant reception.

"It was incredible. I love performing so much, so it's given me that buzz again to get back up there potentially.

"Who knows? Things are changing all the time."