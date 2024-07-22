Chris Martin paid tribute to Taylor Swift and her fans during Coldplay’s 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' concert in Düsseldorf concert on Saturday (20.07.24).

Coldplay's Chris Martin dedicated his song Everglow to Taylor Swift at the band's concert in Dusseldorf

While beginning to play the band’s track ‘Everglow’ on the piano, Martin shared a heartfelt message for the ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker who completed her three 'Eras Tour' shows in nearby city Gelsenkirchen last Friday (19.07.24).

Speaking from the stage at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, Martin said: "Now this is for Taylor Swift because she left town.

“This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city.

"So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today.”

Following her three nights at the Veltins-Arena, Taylor took to Instagram to thank her German fans for their enthusiasm and support, sharing photos and videos from the concerts.

‘The Blank Space’ singer posted: "Those 3 Gelsenkirchen crowds were AMAZING, and so thoughtful?

“There were signs and paper hearts, the ‘Betty’ wave, and tons of DIY ‘willow’ orbs made out of balloons + phone flashlights. Thank you!!!”

Swift, 34, also expressed her appreciation for the incredible response to her latest LP, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, which stayed at number one for its first 12 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart, a milestone she had never achieved before.

She posted: "I also wanted to say to everyone who’s supported ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, I am completely blown away by what you’ve done – it stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!

"You’re just the greatest. Anyway, now that we’ve officially kicked off our shows in Germany, I can’t wait to see you all in Hamburg next!”

'The Eras Tour' now moves on to Hamburg and Munich in Germany before heading to Poland and Austria and then back to the UK for five more nights at London's Wembley Stadium.