Courteeners have unveiled their seventh studio album, 'Pink Cactus Café', and declared: "This is the new us."

Courteeners are back with a new single as they embark on a new era

The Manchester rockers have kicked off their new era by sharing the lead single, 'Solitude Of The Night Bus', which is about "the soul's quest for clarity amidst loneliness."

The tongue-in-cheek tune was penned when the band was suffering from impostor syndrome.

Frontman Liam Fray, 39, said in a statement: “This came at a time of real questioning. Things weren’t going particularly well. No confidence. No direction. I think that’s why - whisper it - it’s on the fun side. This is the new us. I’d previously worked with Ola [Modupe-Ojo] on ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’ and, like then, there was just a magic in the room that was irresistible. It’s a summer breeze. But it’s a winter’s night. Either way, sometimes you have to block out the noise. My late Uncle Pat loved a whistle so it’s a bit of a homage to him. Get on the bus; headphones in; go your own way. It’s the feel good, imposter syndrome hit of the summer.”

The full record is set to follow on October 25.

It boasts features from Aussie rockers DMA's on 'The Beginning Of The End', Scottish singer-songwriter Brooke Combe on 'Sweet Surrender', and indie star Pixey appears on 'First Name Terms'.

It marks the group’s first new music since 2020’s ‘More. Again. Forever.' LP

In 2023, the reissue of their debut album 'St. Jude' reached No 1 in the UK Album Charts.

Catch Courteeners live at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow on Saturday, July 13, Boardmasters in Newquay on August 9, and Victorious Festival in Southsea on August 24.

'Pink Cactus Café' track-listing:

'Sweet Surrender' (featuring Brooke Combe)

'Weekend Shy Of A Feeling'

'Pink Cactus Cafe'

'Where Are We Now?'

'The Beginning Of The End' (featuring DMA’S)

'Solitude of the Night Bus'

'First Name Terms' (featuring Pixey)

'Lu Lu'

'Love You Any Less'

'Bitten By Unseen Teeth'