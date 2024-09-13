The Cure have seemingly confirmed the release date of their first album in 16 years via postcards.

The Cure fans might not have much longer to wait for their first album in 16 years

Fans of the 'Friday, I'm in Love' group received a black postcard with the letters of the album's title, 'Songs Of A Lost World', scattered across it and a date in Roman numerals, November 1, suggesting there is less than two months to go before new music from the post-punk rockers.

Over on the group's social media pages, they swapped out their old profile picture for a fresh one with a new logo.

Fans were also directed to the 'Lovecats' hitmakers’ website to sign up to their mailing list.

Speaking to NME in 2022, Robert, 65, revealed the band were working on two distinctively different records, one of which is 'Songs Of A Lost World', while the singer is also preparing a solo record.

He said at the time: “So I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished.

“Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the other] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1, so I’ve got three weeks left.

“I know what it’s called – it’s called ‘Songs Of The Lost World’. It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done! They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

On what fans can expect, he continued: “Well the first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year."

‘Songs Of A Lost World’ will be the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’.