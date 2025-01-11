Dolly Parton and Orville Peck to appear on new Wiggles album

Dolly Parton and Orville Peck will appear on 'The Wiggles’ new country album.

The 78-year-old music legend and the 37-year-old country music singer are set to join the Australian children's music group on their new record 'Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’

The album will be released on March 7 and will also feature Dasha, Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, MacKenzie Porter, and Lucky Oceans.

Morgan Evans, The Wolfe Brothers, and the late Slim Dusty will also feature.

Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field, said “This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever been a part of, in fact, I’ve never spent so much time on an album before.

"Country music is all about storytelling and connection. Combining that with The Wiggles’ fun and imagination and collaborations with these legendary country music artists felt like the perfect match.”

Meanwhile, Dolly recently announced an open casting call for a new musical based on her life.

Dolly has teamed up with Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher for a new Broadway show 'Dolly: An Original Musical', which will follow her life and career will feature a combination of her biggest hits and new material written especially for the show.

She shared on Instagram: "Whether you’re chasing your dreams from a small town or you’ve spent years performing on stages across the country, I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway – and maybe even play me.

“This show is a celebration of my music, my life and all the amazing people who’ve been with me along the way.”