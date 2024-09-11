Eminem is releasing an extended edition of his album 'The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’.

Eminem is not ready to kill off Slim Shady just yet as he announces the expanded edition of his latest LP

Fans are in for some more tracks from the rap icon's 12th studio album - which was released in July - when the ‘Expanded Mourner’s Edition’ lands on Friday (13.09.24), however, no further details are known at this time.

The 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker announced the news via a trailer on social media, in which he is seen spilling a carton of milk to reveal a missing persons poster for his alter ego Slim Shady on the other side of the box.

Days before the release, Eminem is set to open the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday (11.09.24).

The 51-year-old star - who last opened the VMAs in 2010 with a performance of 'Not Afraid' before duetting with Rihanna on 'Love The Way You Lie' - is also nominated for eight awards at this year's ceremony.

The event will mark the first TV show performance from 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)', which features hit singles 'Houdini', 'Tobey' and 'Somebody Save Me'.

Other artists set to perform include Anitta, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LL COOL J, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shawn Mendes.

Taylor Swift is in the lead with 12 nominations with the addition of social categories, followed closely by Post Malone (11) and Eminem (eight).

The 2024 VMAs will air live on Wednesday, September 11 across MTV’s global footprint, including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and Univision.