Girls Aloud are to tone down the outfits for their reunion tour

The surviving members of the group - Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh - are hitting the road across the UK and Ireland in 2024 but will not be wearing revealing outfits this time as they do not want to embarrass their children.

Speaking about their costumes on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, Cheryl - who has son Bear, six, with former partner Liam Payne, said: "It definitely won't be a leotard."

Kimberley - who has sons Bobby, six, Cole, four and Nate, two, with her husband Justin Scott - added: “A catsuit I can get on board with but I don’t think my children would appreciate it."

However, Nadine quipped that she is willing to flash the flesh if the others don't.

The 38-year-old star, who has daughter Anaiya, nine, with her ex-partner Jason Bell, joked: "Well I'll have my bum out, I'll take one for the team."

The tour will honour the life of former bandmate Sarah Harding - who died of breast cancer in September 2021 at the age of 39 - and Cheryl explained that the plans to get back together had been put on ice when Sarah received her tragic diagnosis.

The 40-year-old star said in a statement: "We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate.

"But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon."

Cheryl continued: "But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”