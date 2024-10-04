Good Health Good Wealth have unveiled new single ‘Full Circle’.

Good Health Good Wealth

The duo - vocalist-and-songwriter Bruce Breakey and guitarist Simon Kuzmickas - tackle the day in the life of an ordinary twenty-something man in London in the track's lyrics.

The song - which is available to stream now - is reminiscent of The Streets and Bruce surveys what is replicated across England: a country full of decimated high streets in which you’re only ever a few steps away from a chicken shop or a sports bar with visceral lyrics like "my jeans are full of more holes than a racist’s argument".

Discussing his inspiration for the track, Bruce said: "There’s so much happening in the world right now but I don’t feel like I’m the man to speak on it. I’ve got too many parking tickets to pay off. This song is for everyone, from the people who spend more time down the local pub than at home, to the people who spend more time at work than with their families. To those of us raised on McDonald’s, when we took the Happy Meal on face value, double cheap and an absolute treat.

"Everyday life isn’t often that glamorous and we might feel like the little things don’t matter, but to most people that’s all we have time for - and there’s nothing wrong with that. The little things are just as meaningful.”

Bruce’s Good Health Good Wealth bandmate is the guitarist and producer Kuzmickas, whose earliest musical memories stemmed from travelling with his dad to a post-soviet era underground pirate CD market in his home country of Lithuania.

Bruce and Simon met over a drink at pub chain Wetherspoons and at first formed a punk band, however, the COVID-19 lockdown pushed them in a different direction: they found writing and producing a more productive creative outlet.

Drawing on eclectic influences like N.E.R.D., Daft Punk, Kanye West, The Streets and Mac Miller and referencing pop culture figures as varied as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Clark Gable and Gucci Mane, their sound evolved and broke away from genre conventions over the course of two EPs, ‘RICH’ and ‘Everyone Feels Like This’, and a handful of standalone tracks.

Collaborators have included The Skinner Brothers, Happy Cat Jay, SUBCULTURE, Hard-Fi and Rarelyalways.

Good Health Good Wealth have also appeared at several festivals, including Isle of Wight, Truck and Brockwood.

The duo sold-out a London headline show at The Social, and are now set to play their first international gig on the This Feeling / Radio X stage at Viva Sounds in Gothenburg, Sweden, on November 30.

Good Health Good Wealth's next London headline show is at The Lower Third on February 7 and tickets are available now.

Good Health Good Wealth tour dates:

OCTOBER

15th - Norwich, Waterfront (with Louis Dunford)

17th - London, The Lower Third (with Noisy)

23rd - Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut (with Noisy)

24th - Leeds, The Lending Room (with Noisy)

25th - Liverpool, Arts Club (with Noisy)

26th - Manchester, Deaf Institute (with Noisy)

NOVEMBER

2nd - Norwich, Voodoo Daddy’s (with Bag of Cans)

30th - Gothenburg, Viva Sounds

FEBRUARY 2025

7th - London, The Lower Third (HEADLINE SHOW)