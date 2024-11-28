Good Neighbours, Rose Gray and Soft Launch are among the artists shortlisted for the 2025 MTV Push UK and Ireland prize.

The rising artists will be competing to land the title as the most exciting new talent throughout January with various pieces of content to watch out for.

As well as indie duo Good Neighbours (Oli Fox and Scott Verrill), dance pop star Rose Gray, pop group Soft Launch and 'Lose Control' hitmaker Teddy Swims' collaborator Victor Ray are also among the nominees.

The list is completed by Bea and her Business - the music project of singer Bea Wheeler - rising London artist Flowerovlove (Joyce), indie star Master Peace, soul singer Nia Smith, Loud LDN member Nieve Ella, and singer-songwriter TS Graye.

Good Neighbours said: “We are very gassed to be part of MTV’s Push UK and IRE 2025 list! Can’t wait to see our names next to that logo, it feels very surreal.”

Rose Gray said: “I grew up watching my favourite artists on MTV - it’s such an iconic platform. I’m so excited to be part of MTV’s Push UK and IRE 2025. My debut album comes out January 17th, and this feels like the perfect way to start the year. Thanks for having me."

Soft Launch - comprising Josh McClorey, Conor Price, Benedict Quinn, Henry Pearce and Ben Limmer - added: “We’re delighted to discover we actually have some pull and have been able to push our way onto the MTV Push UK and IRE 2025 list this year. Thanks MTV and thanks to your grannies for lighting candles for us.”

Anna Karatziva, Vice President Talent and Music UK, Paramount/MTV commented: “Supporting and nurturing homegrown music talent is essential to the continued growth of a thriving, diverse industry and something we are dedicated to. MTV Push UK IRE is all about backing our local artists to give them a platform, a voice to succeed and so they become part of the UK music scene - and in turn a global one, too. Our 10 nominees are all unique, talented, dedicated and brilliant. We hope you enjoy discovering them if you haven't already, and watch out for some stunning content from them all in January. We look forward to seeing who our audience will crown as the winner for 2025!”

The overall winner will be crowned at the end of January after the artists face a public vote via Instagram on January 13.

The nominees are:

Bea and her Business

Flowerovlove

Good Neighbours

Master Peace

Nia Smith

Nieve Ella

Rose Gray

Soft Launch

Ts Graye

Victor Ray