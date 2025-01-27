Gracie Abrams has slammed a petition which called for her support act Dora Jar to be dropped from her tour.

Gracie Abrams is defending her choice of support act on her 2025 tour

Someone named Dexter Morgan took it upon themselves to create a Change.org petition to request "a more well-known, energetic artist or band" to open for the ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’ singer on her European and UK dates this February and March.

The since-deleted petition read: “Many fans, including myself, are baffled by the recent announcement … We are perplexed as we do not recognize her, and with less than two weeks till the tour, it’s virtually impossible to familiarize ourselves with her slow-paced songs.

"For a memorable concert experience, an opening act should set the mood and get the crowd excited, but Dora’s slow tempo songs may not achieve this goal."

Gracie, 25, branded the request “so wildly uncool and bizarre”.

Commenting on Stereogum’s Instagram post about it, she wrote: "Just hearing about this absolute ridiculousness… so wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up.

"I’ve only seen everyone’s total excitement and I couldn’t be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented wonder.

"Stream everything she’s ever made whether or not you’re coming to the show. Dora forever and ever."

Taylor Swift's collaborator added to her Instagram Story: "Hi reiterating this and then dropping it. I am so excited to share a stage with this gem of an artist. Love you Dora."

Reacting on X, the 28-year-old bedroom pop star – whose full name is Dora Jarkowski - penned: "Don’t worry this doesn’t bum me out! I’m hear to perform for all the music loving open hearted fans. Those who aren’t interested can go buy merch while I’m playing (but they might as well let me entertain them tho..;)) an overwhelming amount of fans have been so kind and excited. (sic)”

Following the petition, many of Gracie’s fans have rallied around the rising star.

Dora wrote: “Hate comes with the job, the truth is this is the biggest outpouring of love I’ve ever received from a fanbase who is still unfamiliar with me. Gracie has beautiful open hearted fans and I am so excited for this.”